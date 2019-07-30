Randolph County man pleads guilty to federal tax fraud charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – An Elkins business owner has pleaded guilty to federal tax fraud charges.

Rocky Tingler, 54, of Elkins, admitted to tax fraud, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Tingler, owner of McWilliams Building & Construction in Elkins, pleaded guilty to one count of false statement on personal tax return and one count of failure to pay over employment taxes. Tingler admitted to understating the gross receipts or sales on his 2015 individual tax return by more than $988,000. He also admitted to collecting $790 in federal income tax from his employees at the construction business when the amount should have been $25,706 during the third quarter of 2014, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Tingler faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the false statement charge. He also faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the failure to pay charge.

The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation investigated.