Randolph County man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on meth and gun charges

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man received a 10 year sentence Wednesday, for methamphetamine distribution and firearms charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced Joseph Howell, 28 of Beverly, to 120 months in federal prison.

Joseph Howell

Howell pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine” and one count of “Possess Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Crime” in October 2019. Howell admitted to working with others to distribute methamphetamine from December 2017 to July 2018 in Randolph County and elsewhere. He also admitted to having a .34 Colt caliber revolver during the drug crime.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

Howell is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

