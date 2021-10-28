Randolph County man sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison for meth and firearms charges

ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Randolph County man to over 10 years (121 months) in federal prison on Thursday for drug and firearms charges, the office of U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Casey Lang

Casey Lang, 30 of Huttonsville, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute at Least Fifty Grams of Methamphetamine and one count of Unlawful Possession of Firearm.

Lang, who is prohibited to have firearms because of a prior conviction, admitted to having at least 50 grams of meth and 13 firearms in June 2019 in Randolph County.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

Lang is being held at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting transfer to a federal facility.