Randolph County man to spend more than 6 years behind bars on federal meth charges

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for drug charges, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Matthew Lipscomb

Matthew Lipscomb, 30 of Kerens, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine” in November 2019. Lipscomb admitted to selling methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” and “ice,” for $650 in April 2019 in Randolph County.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced Lipscomb to 76 months behind bars. He remains in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case against Lipscomb.