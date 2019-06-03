Randolph County woman arrested after officers found drugs during traffic stop

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County woman has been arrested after officers said they found drugs in her vehicle and viewed a message on her phone that she received while in custody that police believed initiated a drug deal.

On Saturday, June 1, officers of Elkins Police Department observed a white vehicle on 15th Street in South Elkins parked partially on the roadway and on the sidewalk. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers said they identified Adam Isner, who is known for being on parole. Officers said they also approached Katherine Waybright, 47, of Montrose, in the vehicle and noticed Isner shuffling back and forth.

Officers said they requested vehicle information, but Isner was unable to provide any kind of documentation as Waybright stated it was her vehicle. As Waybright and Isner became defensive after being asked to step out of the vehicle, police found an open syringe laying on the driver side floorboard along a golf ball sized bag containing a white crystaline believed to be methamphetamine, according to court documents.

Officers said they continued to search vehicle and found Waybright’s purse laying on the passenger side floorboard. Inside the purse, police observed a glass smoking device with a white/brown residue, a digital scale with the same white crystaline substance and an iPhone with a black case that Waybright claimed to be hers, according to court documents.

Police said they requested Randolph County 911 to run the license plate that was displayed on the vehicle, which the 911 dispatchers said the license plate didn’t match the vehicle description and was improperly registered.

When police transferred Waybright to Elkins City Hall for processing, Waybright’s iPhone went off displaying a Facebook message that stated, “How much can ya do me for a g and a half?”, according to law enforcement. Officers said they believed that message was related to the purchase of controlled substances from Waybright.

Waybright has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.