Randolph County woman facing drug charge from May incident

BEVERLY, W.Va. – A Randolph County woman has been arrested in connection to a breaking and entering incident at the Beverly Manor in May.

According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police were notified of an active breaking and entering at Beverly Manor on May 26, 2019. Troopers said the caller claimed that there were three people outside his apartment who had taken a ladder and were climbing through an upstairs window into the apartment above him.

West Virginia State Police and the Elkins Police Department responded to the scene and found a man who ran out of an apartment in an attempt to flee, according to the criminal complaint. The man was identified as Ryan Barb, and stated he was allowed to be in the apartment because he was there to get bail money for the apartment owner, the complaint stated.

Law enforcement then escorted Barb from the building and observed two people fleeing out of the apartment building. One of the people fleeing the apartment was identified as Whitney Edmond, 27, of Dailey. The third person was identified as John Howell.

The complaint stated that Barb told law enforcement that he, Edmond and the third individual arrived at the apartment in his vehicle. Troopers said they asked Barb for permission to search his vehicle, to which he agreed.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers said they found 32.4 grams of methamphetamine, approximately one gram of marijuana, a set of digital scales, several small clear plastic bags, nine smart phones, seven smoking devices, $61 in cash and one buprenorphine hydrochloride. Barb was then placed under arrest, troopers said.

The complaint stated that Edmond’s ID was found in a bag with some of the illegal substances found during the search.

The following day the apartment owner provided law enforcement with a handwritten statement that she advised her father, who was identified as Howell, to take someone who had a vehicle, go to her apartment and get her money out of the apartment so she could be bailed out of jail. The apartment owner stated that she advised Howell to get into her apartment any way he had to.

Edmond has since been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents.