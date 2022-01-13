Randolph County woman gets 3+ year sentence on federal meth charge

Janice White

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Randolph County woman to more than three years(41 months) in federal prison for selling methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced, Thursday.

Janice White, 42 of Kerens, pleaded guilty in January 2020 to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine – Aiding and Abetting.” White admitted to selling methamphetamine in April 2019 in Randolph County.

White initially faced up to 40 years behind bars.

The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case against White.

She is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.