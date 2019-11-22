Randolph County woman in police custody after officers say they find drugs, loaded gun during search

ELKINS, W.Va. — A woman is in custody in Elkins after police found her with drugs and a loaded firearm.

On Nov. 22, officers with the Elkins Police Department were on patrol in the South Randolph Area of Elkins when they saw a maroon Ford Explorer in the parking lot of Mountain State Dermatology with people crowded around it, according to a criminal complaint.

Paige Smith

Officers made contact with those around the vehicle, as well as the car’s driver, Paige Smith, 21, of Bowden, and asked if she had any drugs on her, officers said. Smith responded “this is all I have on me,” as she handed a small container with a crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine inside, according to the criminal complaint.

Smith was then asked if she had a firearm officers had known her to carry in previous encounters with her, and she said she was, then began to remove it, officers said.

As she removed the Smith & Wesson .380 Bodyguard, officers saw a white pouch tucked into the side of Smith’s pants, which officers then took, as well as the firearm, and found that inside the bag were two small bags of presumed methamphetamine, two small empty bags, a Visa debit car with Smith’s name on it and four separate folds of U.S. currency in quantities of $100, $180, $26 and another $100, according to the complaint.

The gun was loaded with five rounds in its magazine, officers said; and when Smith was told she was being placed in custody for charges of possession with intent to deliver, she replied it was “personal use dope,” and the “money was from her check.”

Smith is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.