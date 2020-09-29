Randolph County woman pleads guilty to federal meth charge out of Barbour County

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County woman has admitted to meth distribution in Barbour County.

Kerri Hamrick-Satterfield, 32, of Elkins, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Hamrick-Satterfield admitted to having more than five grams of methamphetamine in March 2018 in Barbour County, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

The Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the Philippi Police Department investigated.

There is no word at this time on when Hamrick-Satterfield will be sentenced.