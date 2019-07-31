Randolph County woman sentenced on federal meth distribution charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County woman has been sentenced on a federal drug distribution charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a release.

Christine Woods

Christine Woods, 58, of Elkins was sentenced to 3 years and 10 months in prison for methamphetamine distribution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The release stated that Woods pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine in January 2019. The release also stated that Woods admitted to distributing more than five grams of methamphetamine in Randolph County from the fall of 2016 to July 2018.

The release stated that the investigation was funded by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises