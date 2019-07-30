Randolph County woman sentenced on federal methamphetamine charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – A judge sentenced a Randolph County woman on a federal drug charge.

Gina McCauley, 38, of Beverly, was sentenced to 5 years in prison for her role in a methamphetamine distribution operation, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

McCauley pleaded guilty in April 2019 to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of false statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm. McCauley admitted to conspiring with another person to distribute methamphetamine in Randolph County from March to November 2018. McCauley also admitted to lying to a firearms dealer when purchasing a .380 caliber pistol and 49 rounds of .380 caliber ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crime Task Force; the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crime Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; West Virginia State Police; the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office; the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office; the Buckhannon Police Department; and the Weston Police Department investigated.

The investigation was funded by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program. The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.