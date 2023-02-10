CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A student at Robert C. Byrd High School was arrested on Friday after deputies say he posted several threatening videos online.

According to a release sent Friday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department received information about the possible threats, and a review by the Harrison County Board of Education led deputies to the suspect, 18-year-old Ayden Jedju.

The release said that Jedju posted several videos on YouTube that threatened school violence, including one as recently as Thursday. “One video entitled, ‘Death Machine’ specifically contains statements that would likely result in serious bodily injury and were intended to intimidate or coerce,” said the release.

Detectives also searched Jedju’s home and seized evidence of the crime. During the search, Ayden’s father, 44-year-old Shaun Jedju, of Clarksburg, threatened and obstructed law enforcement. Shaun was formerly a candidate for Clarksburg City Council in 2015 but was forced to drop out of the race after he was arrested for domestic battery.

Ayden was charged with one felony count of terroristic threats, and Shaun was charged with a felony count of intimidation of and retaliation against public officers and employees. Both suspects were arraigned Friday afternoon, according to deputies.

Chief Deputy Waybright said that they believe the threat is an isolated incident and said “there is no longer a threat stemming from this incident.”