BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A registered sex offender has been charged with sexual abuse in Upshur County.

Kenneth Call

According to the troopers with the Buckhannon detachment of the West Virginia State Police, Kenneth Call, 52, is a prior registered sex offender who has been arrested on one count of sexual abuse.

Troopers stated the arrest is the result of an adult victim coming forward about previous sexual abuse incidents which Call enacted while she was a minor. In an interview with state police, Call admitted to the allegations, troopers said.

More charges are expected to be filed against Call, but he has only been given a single sexual abuse charge at this time. He is currently being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.

According to the West Virginia Sex Offender Registry, Call’s previous conviction was in 1997 on three counts third-degree sexual assault and he served two and a half years in a correctional facility.