Reta Mays’ trial postponed for three months

FILE – This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority shows Reta Mays, a former nursing assistant at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, W.Va. Tentative settlements have been reached in several civil lawsuits filed on behalf of the families of veterans who died at a West Virginia hospital where Mays, a former nursing assistant admitted to intentionally killing seven people with fatal doses of insulin. The settlements were disclosed by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Saturday. Oct. 10, 2020. (West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority via AP)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The sentencing date for the woman who killed seven veterans at the VA Hospital in Clarksburg has been postponed.

The sentencing was originally set to take place in mid-February, but in an order released this afternoon, U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh pushed it back to May 2021.

Lawyers for Mays said experts working on her defense will not have time to complete their work by the February date due to the pandemic.

Kleeh granted the extra time, while acknowledging the importance for the prosecution and victims in seeing Mays come to justice.

That hearing will now happen in Clarksburg on May 11.