Reynoldsville man facing drug charge following traffic stop

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is facing a drug charge following a traffic stop in Shinnston.

On Sunday, December 29 at approximately 11:20 p.m., officers with the Shinnston Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on South Pike Street in Shinnston for defective equipment, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said the registration for the vehicle had expired in June 2019 and the MVI had expired in February 2019.

Daniel Hickman

Officers said they made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Daniel Hickman, 39, of Reynoldsville, and immediately noticed a glass meth pipe sticking out of the left chest pocket of his overalls. Hickman was then removed from the vehicle and placed into handcuffs, according to court documents.

Police said they then searched Hickman and located approximately 4.51 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 0.96 grams of THC wax (commonly referred to as Honey), two glass meth pipes, two vape pens loaded with liquid THC, 19 empty plastic baggies commonly used for the distribution of narcotics and $216 in cash.

Officers said they then searched Hickman’s vehicle, where they found two scales, three cell phones a loaded, glass marijuana pipe that was partially burned, two pieces of cut glass with the suspected residue of narcotics on it and a variety of other paraphernalia.

Hickman has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $25,000.