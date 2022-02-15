HARRISVILLE, W.Va. — A man has been charged after investigators found that his DNA matches with DNA found in a 14-year-old girl’s sexual assault kit in Ritchie County.

On June 14, 2021, troopers with the Harrisville detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call of possible sexual assault or abuse taking place against a child, according to a criminal complaint.

Ronald McLaughlin

When troopers spoke with the complainant, she stated that Roland McLaughlin, then 35, of Auburn, was “having a sexual relationship” with a 14-year-old female, and that the female “was possibly pregnant” as a result, troopers said.

On the same day as the call of the complaints, troopers along with CPS workers met with the complainant who said the 14-year-old female victim “was ‘in love’ with [McLaughlin] and that he meant too much to her to be away from [him],” according to the complaint.

On June 15, 2021, CPS workers transported the victim to the hospital for a sexual assault examination, and the results of which were stored in a sexual assault kit and sent to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Labratory for processing, troopers said.

On Nov. 16, the results, which indicated male DNA in each swab, were received by troopers and compared McLaughlin’s DNA to that which was found in the sexual assault kit after receiving a search warrant for McLaughlin’s DNA, according to the complaint.

On Feb. 11, the results of the comparison between McLaughlin’s DNA and the DNA in the sexual assault kit of the female juvenile “matched positive,” troopers said.

McLaughlin has been charged with third-degree sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.