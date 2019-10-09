Ritchie County grand jury indicts 17 of charges ranging from manslaughter to sexual abuse

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – A grand jury in Ritchie County has indicted 17 people on a variety of charges.

Dillon Bishop, 21 of Pennsboro, was indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Benjamin Webb, 27 of Harrisville after a vehicle wreck on Route 16 in July.

William Campbell, 38 of Pennsboro, is facing 12 counts of third degree sexual assault for crimes alleged to have happened in 2005 and 2006. Campbell is also facing three counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust for alleged crimes in 2007 and 2009.

Gregory McNeeley

Gregory McNeeley, 56 of Williamstown, was indicted on a charge of soliciting a minor via computer and three counts of use of obscene matter with the intent to seduce a minor after an incident involving a Craigslist post in August.

Mark Perkins

Mark Perkins, a 39-year-old man who is listed as being homeless, was indicted on a first degree sexual abuse charge and a count of burglary for an incident in August where police said Perkins broke into a Pennsboro apartment and forced himself on a female resident. Perkins remains in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $50,000.

Melissa Blair

Melissa Blair, 41 of Lower Salem, Oh., is facing charges of child neglect creating risk of injury, driving while under the influence of a controlled substance with minors and possession of a controlled substance, after sheriff’s deputies said she was driving under the influence of drugs with a seven-year-old in the vehicle, last May. Blair is still being held in the North Central Regional Jail.

Lesley Mason, 27 of Petroleum, was indicted on two counts of child neglect resulting in injury, and one count each of driving while under the influence causing bodily injury, aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving while under the influence of alcohol with minors. The charges stem from an incident in April.

Willie Broce

Willie Broce, 33 of Cairo, was indicted on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance for allegedly selling methamphetamine in May. Broce is in the North Central Regional Jail with his bail set at $25,000.

Jakeb Bailey, 29 of Parkersburg, is facing indictments on two counts of burglary, two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary and one count of petit larceny, for crimes alleged to have happened in July.

Zachary Schoolcraft

Zachary Schoolcraft, 27 also of Parkersburg, faces the same charges as Bailey. He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $100,000 on the Ritchie County charge. He is also facing a series of charges in Wood County.

Trace Daugherty

Trace Daugherty, 30 of Harrisville, was indicted on charges of breaking and entering, destruction of property and two counts of petit larceny, which were alleged to have happened in August. Daugherty is being held in the North Central Regional Jail. His bail is set at $52,000.

Kevin Sheffer, 23 of Seminole, FL, was indicted on a charge of fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference, which is said to have happened in July.

Roger Smith

Roger Smith, 39 of Harrisville, is facing a fleeing from an officer charge, along with charges of driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense, providing false information to an officer and failure to maintain security, following an April incident. Smith is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $7,500.

Amy Jo Romesburg

Amy Jo Romesburg, 32 of Paden City, was indicted on charges of driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense, possession of a controlled substance, forgery and uttering. Romesburg is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $5,000.

Mary Stansberry, 59 of Harrisville, was indicted for embezzlement, which is alleged to have happened between November 2016 and November 2017.

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith, 47 of Smithville, is facing a charge of domestic battery, third offense, following a July incident. Smith is in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $15,000.

Edward Wolfe, 29 of Smithville, was indicted on two charges of failure to provide notice of registration changes. Wolfe is being held in the North Central Regional Jail.

Joshua Moss, 31 of St. Marys was indicted on two counts of obtaining money by false pretense.