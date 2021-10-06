Ritchie County grand jury indicts more than a dozen people during October 2021 term of court

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – The Ritchie County grand jury has released its indictments for the October 2021 term of court.

Elizabeth Saxton

Among the people indicted is Elizabeth Saxton, 31, of Pennsboro. She is charged with child neglect resulting in death and concealment of a deceased human body.

Stanley Moore

Saxton is accused of giving birth to a child at home and allowing the child to die without seeking medical attention when it was not breathing.

Stanley Moore, 22, of New Martinsville, is charged with soliciting a minor via computer.

Moore is accused of telling a 15-year-old girl he wanted to have sex with her and going to her home.

