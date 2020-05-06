Ritchie County man facing drug charge after troopers say they found drugs, paraphernalia in his home

ELLENBORO, W.Va. — A Ritchie County man has been charged after troopers said they found drugs and paraphernalia in plain view at his residence.

On April 24, troopers with the Ritchie County detachment of the West Virginia State Police department received a call of possible drug activity at a residence Market St. in Ellenboro, according to a criminal complaint.

Dillon Bishop

When troopers arrived, they met with two individuals leaving the residence and spoke with them; the individuals informed troopers that Dillon Bishop, 21, of Ellenboro, was the home’s owner, troopers said.

As troopers walked onto the front porch, they “could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the house,” and observed multiple people inside the residence sitting on a couch, according to the complaint, and troopers made contact with Bishop.

Troopers then asked Bishop if there was marijuana in the residence, to which he replied that there was, and troopers then “escorted him inside to retrieve it,” troopers said.

Immediately upon entering the residence, troopers said they observed a square piece of glass with a residue of white powder on it, small plastic bags filled “with various pills,” empty plastic bags, two brown zipper bags and a Glock handgun on top of an ottoman; there was also a set of digital scales and a metal container in the kitchen, as well as a glass pipe near where Bishop had been sitting.

Troopers were also handed two small bags of marijuana by Bishop, who claimed that they had been left by two unnamed males who left the scene prior to troopers’ arrival, and when he was asked about the other drug paraphernalia in the residence, Bishop stated those same two males had left them, according to the complaint.

The two males had been asked, Bishop told troopers, to remove the paraphernalia from the residence because Bishop “was currently on bond,” troopers said.

In the complaint, troopers listed the confiscated drugs and paraphernalia amounted to two brown zippered bags, several empty plastic bags, seven 1mg Clonazepam pills, 30 350mg Carisoprodol pills, 1 Quetiapine Fumarate 50mg pill, a metal herb grinder containing marijuana, a yellow plastic container with “Dillon” written on the lid which contained methamphetamine, two glass pipes and two bags containing marijuana.

Bishop has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.