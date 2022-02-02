Rivesville man charged after troopers find ‘large amount’ of Xanax

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. — A man has been charged after troopers found a “large amount” of Xnanx pills after performing a traffic stop on a reckless driving vehicle.

On Dec. 12, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call regarding a reckless driver heading northbound on I-79 in Marion County. The driver was said to have been “swerving all over the roadway,” according to the criminal complaint.

Joshua Adams Hershman

Troopers were able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle and identify the driver as Joshua Hershman, 41, of Rivesville. According to the criminal complaint, Hershman was asked to step out of the vehicle and was immediately “detained for officer safety”. WVSP stated that Hershman was observed to be “unsteady on his feet” and “his eyes barely open”.

The complaint states that Hershman then gave troopers consent to search the vehicle, in which they found a “large amount” of Xanax pills and Adderall in a locked department within the vehicle.

Hershman has been charged with possession with intent to deliver. He is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.