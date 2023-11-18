RIVESVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Rivesville Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual in the area that they say stole a wallet.

Truck the individual arrived in. (Courtesy: Rivesville Police Department)

The man Rivesville Police are trying to identify. (Courtesy: Nathan Lanham

On Saturday, Chief of Police, Nathan Lanham told 12 News that around 2:20 p.m., the individual arrived at a 7-Eleven in Rivesville as a passenger in a vehicle. The passenger allegedly went inside and stole a wallet that was sitting on the counter that belonged to another customer.

The Rivesville Police Department is asking that if anyone has information regarding the identity of the man pictured, to please contact the Chief of Police at N.Lanham.RivesvillePD@outlook.com or 304-278-5909.