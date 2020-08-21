Rivesville woman facing drug charge after routine traffic stop

RIVEVILLE, W.Va. – A woman has been arrested on a drug charge following a routine traffic stop in Rivesville, according to police.

A criminal complaint filed by the Rivesville Police Department stated that on Friday, August 21, officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevy Trax for an expired MVI sticker. The complaint stated that the traffic stop took place on Main Street in Rivesville in the Post Office parking lot.

Ashley Cummings

Officers said the driver of the vehicle was identified as Ashley Cummings, 33, of Rivesville.

The complaint stated that officers got permission from Cummings to search her vehicle, where they located methamphetamine, a digital scale, packaging material and cash.

Cummings has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. She is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.