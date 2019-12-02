Rowelsburg woman charged with possession after routine traffic stop

MASONTOWN, W.Va. — A Rowlesburg woman has been charged with possession with intent to deliver in Masontown after a routine traffic stop.

On November 30, troopers with the West Virginia State Police were patrolling W.Va. Rt. 7 in Masontown when they observed a black Toyota Camry with the W.Va. registration, travelling eastbound with a burnt out taillight, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers approached the vehicle, they could smell the scent of marijuana coming from inside. The vehicle’s driver said that there was marijuana in the car and allowed troopers to perform a search, troopers said.

Rhonda Bucklew

Troopers were able to identify the passenger of the Camry as Rhonda Bucklew, 42, of Rowlesburg. Her purse contained about 20 grams of a crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine, $505 in U.S. currency, 129 clear bags, a set of digital scales and two ledgers, according to the complaint.

In her Miranda Rights interview, Bucklew admitted to having sold methamphetamine since August of 2019, troopers said.

Bucklew has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.