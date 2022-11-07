CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A former bank teller was sentenced to more than a year in prison on Monday for taking nearly $100,000 from bank customers.

According to a release from United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld of the Northern District of West Virginia, 31-year-old David Ritter was a bank teller at Summit Community Bank in Salem. During that time, he took $97,000 from five customer accounts. The release also said that he did not report the extra income on his 2020 tax return.

Ritter was sentenced to 21 months in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty in June to one count of bank theft and one count of false tax return. Ritter will also pay $97,765.30 in restitution to the bank and $27,374.28 in restitution to the IRS.

The release states that the victims in the case were reimbursed by the bank immediately after the theft was discovered.