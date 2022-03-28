UPDATE (3/28/2022 10:39 a.m.):

SALEM, W.Va. — A recently sworn-in Salem City Council member has been arrested.

On March 25, troopers with the Harrison County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a residence on West Main Street in Salem, according to a criminal complaint.

Ronald Racey

When troopers spoke with the victim, they learned that his father, Ronald Racey, 45, of Salem, “chased him around his bed after knocking over a clothes basket.” The victim also said that he had “tried to defuse the situation,” troopers said.

Racey “then grasped him by ankle and pulled him down” and then “grabbed him by the front of his throat and began choking,” according to the complaint.

The victim then told Racey “he could not breathe,” at which point Racey “grabbed him by the back of his neck” and then “punched him in the forehead,” troopers said.

When the victim attempted to leave the residence, Racey “told him he was not allowed to leave,” according to the complaint.

Troopers met with the victim in Salem and photographed him injuries, and troopers noted that the victim “had visible redness and swelling around his neck”, … “had scratches along the back of his head” … and “visible swelling to his forehead” which appeared consistent with his allegations, troopers said.

After being read his Miranda rights, Racey “advised he was in an argument,” and “admitted to striking the victim in the face,” but “denied strangling the victim,” according to the complaint.

Racey has been charged with strangulation.

ORIGINAL (3/27/2022 8:44 p.m.):

According to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority’s website, Ronald Lee Racey Jr., 45, was arrested March 26.

Racey has been charged with strangulation and is currently in North Central Regional Jail.

According to the City of Salem’s Facebook page, a meeting agenda for Feb. 22 has an agenda item listed as “Swearing in of Ward 3 Council Member Ronald Racey Jr.”

There is no word at this time on the details of the incident.