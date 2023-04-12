SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Salem man was arrested after he admitted to stealing an elderly woman’s debit card and spending more than $1,500 against her will.

On Tuesday, April 11, officers with the Salem Police Department executed a search warrant on a residence in Salem when a woman walked up to them and “stated she needed to speak with [them],” according to a criminal complaint.

Joshua Martin

While speaking with officers, the woman stated that Joshua Martin, 44, of Salem, “has been taking her debit card and withholding it from her,” and that “it was currently in his room and he would not give it back,” officers said.

Officers noted that the woman “could not go upstairs because she is in a wheelchair and cannot walk,” according to the complaint.

When officers made contact with Martin, they arrested him and then located the victim’s debit card upstairs, “along with all [the victim’s] mail,” which the victim stated Miller “has been hiding from her so that she could not see her bank statements,” officers said.

The victim told officers she first suspected Miller of stealing in February when she began seeing “random boxes from eBay showing up on the porch that she did not order,” that Miller “would take the boxes upstairs to hide them,” according to the complaint.

Officers were able to locate the victim’s bank statements in Miller’s room, and while going through those statements, the victim identified a total of 31 unauthorized transactions, totaling $1,545.73, officers said.

Miller stated in an interview with officers “that he does take [the victim’s] debit card and use it often,” according to the complaint.

Miller has been charged with financial exploitation of the elderly. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.