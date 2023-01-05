CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Salem man who allegedly shot at law enforcement in Doddridge County back in May of 2022 was indicted Wednesday on federal charges because according to the Department of Justice (DOJ), he had a “small arsenal of weapons” despite a previous domestic violence conviction.

Richard America III

Additionally, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia, Richard America III, 45, was also indicted for having silencers that were unregistered and lacked serial numbers, in violation of federal law.

The charges stem from the May 5 shootout, which happened on Big Isaac Road in Salem. He allegedly brandished an AR-15 rifle at two people early in the afternoon, and troopers responded with a search warrant because America was legally prohibited from owning firearms. According to a press release sent at the time, America began firing at responding troopers and Doddridge County Sheriff’s deputies as they approached the hilltop home.

A West Virginia State Police Special Response Team and units from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and West Union Police Department were also called in, before America “eventually surrendered.”

According to the DOJ, America had a total of eleven firearms, two silencers and assorted ammunition in the home.

America is still being held in the North Central Regional Jail without bond. He was charged in Doddridge County with two counts of wanton endangerment and six counts of attempted murder in connection to the shootout.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is investigating the case in addition to the aforementioned agencies.