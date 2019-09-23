Salem man charged after police allegedly find drugs during a vehicle search

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Salem man has been charged in Clarksburg after police said they found drugs during a search of his vehicle.

Austin Shreve

On Friday, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department arrived on Lee Avenue in Clarksburg in reference to a narcotics complaint, according to a criminal complaint. When officers arrived they made contact with Austin Shreve, 24, of Salem, who was in a white 2013 Kia Optima, officers said.

Officers called in for assistance from Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies for a K9 unit to search the vehicle, and during that search, the K9 indicated the sent of controlled substances coming from the driver’s side door of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

A search was then performed on the vehicle, resulting in officers finding a Crown Royal bag, which officers said contained 35 clear bags. Officers said they also found a small metal container which contained two bags of a crystal-like substance inside, as well as six small bags.

Officers also found a Triton T2 scale in the driver’s side floorboard and a white MXT scale in the center console; officers placed all the items found in their cruiser for testing, which found the crystal-like substance to be positive for methamphetamine in a quantity of 12.2 grams, according to the complaint.

Shreve is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.