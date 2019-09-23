Salem man charged after police allegedly find drugs during a vehicle search

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Salem man has been charged in Clarksburg after police said they found drugs during a search of his vehicle.

Austin Shreve

On Friday, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department arrived on Lee Avenue in Clarksburg in reference to a narcotics complaint, according to a criminal complaint. When officers arrived they made contact with Austin Shreve, 24, of Salem, who was in a white 2013 Kia Optima, officers said.

Officers called in for assistance from Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies for a K9 unit to search the vehicle, and during that search, the K9 indicated the sent of controlled substances coming from the driver’s side door of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

A search was then performed on the vehicle, resulting in officers finding a Crown Royal bag, which officers said contained 35 clear bags. Officers said they also found a small metal container which contained two bags of a crystal-like substance inside, as well as six small bags.

Officers also found a Triton T2 scale in the driver’s side floorboard and a white MXT scale in the center console; officers placed all the items found in their cruiser for testing, which found the crystal-like substance to be positive for methamphetamine in a quantity of 12.2 grams, according to the complaint.

Shreve is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories