Salem man charged in Bridgeport after officers find drugs in his vehicle during routine traffic stop

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Salem man has been charged in Bridgeport after police said they found drugs in his vehicle during a routine traffic stop.

On July 1, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were patrolling the area of I-79 south when they can across a blue Saturn Ion that was driving too closely behind a semi on the interstate, according to a criminal complaint.

Matthew Herrod

Officers then stopped the vehicle near mile marker 121, and upon making contact with the vehicle’s driver, Matthew Herrod, 30, of Salem, and informed him that he was pulled over because he had been driving too closely behind the semi and was not keeping a safe distance, officers said.

At that time, officers were informed that Herrod’s license had been suspended for unpaid citations, and officers removed Herrod from the vehicle, at which point he removed a money clip containing $214 in cash and handed it to a passenger in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

While searching Herrod’s pockets, officers said they found 10 and a half pills of buprenorphine on his person and then the officers performed a search of the vehicle and found a case containing two syringes, 19 small bags, three clear bags containing presumed methamphetamine, a clear bag containing five alprazolam pills, another bag containing six alprazolam pills and two clonazepam pills.

Officers also found a syringe in the middle console and another one in the passenger’s side door, as well as three ondansetron hydrocholide pills and two sets of digital cales, according to the complaint.

Herrod has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,500 bond.