Scammers pretending to be Shinnston Police are calling area residents

SHINNSTON, W.Va. — A scam call has been making the rounds impersonating officers with the Shinnston Police Department.

According to Chief John Harbert of the Shinnston Police Department, a scam caller has been attempting to extort money from area residents by pretending to be an officer with his department.

Said scammer is claiming to be “Officer Kelly Smith,” a name of an officer who Harbert claims does not work for his office and telling the victim that the Shinnston Police Department has issued a warrant for their arrest.

Harbert said that the number from which the scammer is calling from returns to a business in California and that he has reported the number to the FBI; Harbert stated that if someone receives a call of this nature, they should not reveal any personal information.

Anyone who receives a scam call should contact the Shinnston Police Department to report any information on this incident.

