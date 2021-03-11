Search warrant in Upshur County leads to meth, explosives, 50 guns, cash and body armor

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Benjamin Reger

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The execution of a search warrant led officers to quite a discovery, Wednesday morning, in Upshur County.

Benjamin Reger

Deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Task Force went to a home on Tallmansville Road around 7:00 a.m., they said.

During the search, officers found approximately one pound of methamphetamine, an explosive device, 50 firearms with a large quantity of ammunition, body armor, and $9,000 in cash, according to a news release.

Benjamin Reger, 43 of Buckhannon was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Reger is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories