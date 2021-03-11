Search warrant in Upshur County leads to meth, explosives, 50 guns, cash and body armor

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The execution of a search warrant led officers to quite a discovery, Wednesday morning, in Upshur County.

Benjamin Reger

Deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Task Force went to a home on Tallmansville Road around 7:00 a.m., they said.

During the search, officers found approximately one pound of methamphetamine, an explosive device, 50 firearms with a large quantity of ammunition, body armor, and $9,000 in cash, according to a news release.

Benjamin Reger, 43 of Buckhannon was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Reger is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail.