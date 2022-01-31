Search warrant leads to couple charged with ‘large amount’ of marijuana

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. — Two people have been charged after officers found “a large amount” of marijuana while performing a search warrant at the residence.

On Jan. 28, troopers with the Harrison County detachment of the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on a residence in Mount Clare, according to a criminal complaint.

Tyler Sponaugle

After announcing their presence and stating they were there to execute a search warrant, no one responded to the door to allow troopers in; however, the door to the residence was unlocked and troopers made entry, troopers said.

Miranda Sponaugle

Once inside, troopers observed Miranda Sponaugle, 22; and Tyler Sponaugle, 21, both of Mount Clare, and a juvenile “in the hallway of the residence,” according to the complaint.

As Tyler attempted to “move toward a closet,” troopers directed him “to the ground,” and directed Miranda “to retrieve the child,” troopers said.

At that point, the search was conducted of the residence which resulted in troopers locating “a large amount” of marijuana, a handgun concealed in the closet, a “large quantity” of U.S. currency and a Glock 9mm handgun, according to the complaint.

Tyler and Miranda have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.