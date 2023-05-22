BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A second man has been charged in connection to a carjacking at gunpoint that happened in Preston County last week, and the criminal complaint filed against him reveals new details about what deputies say happened during the incident.

Last week, Chandler Martin, 21, of New Martinsville, was charged with felony receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle after a silver Jeep was stolen at gunpoint and then crashed on old Rt. 73 near Morgantown on May 15. Another man “fled on foot and had the firearm,” troopers said at the time.

Now, Troy Merry, 54, of Frederick, Maryland has been arrested and charged with first degree armed robbery.

Chandler Martin Troy Merry

According to a criminal complaint, the victim of the carjacking told deputies that she was driving the vehicle, giving two unknown men a ride when a firearm was put to her head and she was told to get in the backseat; the victim got out of the vehicle, and the men drove off.

Deputies say that Merry was identified, in part, by a pill bottle with his name on it that was found in the stolen vehicle.

Merry was being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $150,000 surety/cash bail as of May 22.