Second Parsons resident sentenced in federal meth case

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Tucker County woman was sentenced this week to five years of probation for her role in a methamphetamine distribution operation, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Donna Boyles, 54 of Parsons, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises” in February 2019. She admitted to maintaining a residence located at 128 Main Street in Parsons, to manufacture, sell or use methamphetamine.

Boyles was originally indicted, along with three other Parsons residents, in December 2018.

Earlier this month, one of the other defendants in the case, John Bolyes, was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison.

The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh presided over the sentencing.