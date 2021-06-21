Seizure of 1.7 pounds of methamphetamine largest in Elkins Police Department history

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins Police Department has made the largest seizure of methamphetamine in its history.

Eric Armstrong

According to a press release, while on routine patrol on River Street in Elkins Monday morning, two officers contacted two men, Eric Armstrong, 38, and Roger Ware, 43.

After obtaining consent for a pat down, police found found a gun on Armstrong, along with a personal-use amount of a white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine, according to the release. A search of his backpack yielded approximately 135 grams of a white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine.

Courtesy: Elkins Police Department

Roger Ware

After attempting to flee officers, Ware was also found to have a gun, as well as a digital scale and baggies, police said.

Officers then received and executed a search warrant for Armstrong’s home in Heavner Acres, which he shares with Krystal Dellagatta, according to police. Officers detained Dellagatta, and she directed them to three safes hidden under a bed, which contained additional amounts of a white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine.

Officers said they also found ledgers, scales and other items consistent with the ongoing distribution and sale of controlled substances.

Courtesy: Elkins Police Department

Krystal Dellagatta

In total, officers seized approximately 750 grams (1.7 pounds) of a crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine, along with three guns, the release states. The street value of the alleged methamphetamine is approximately $85,000.

“This is the largest methamphetamine seizure in EPD history,” said EPD Chief Travis Bennett. “I’m very

proud of my officers for their work on this investigation and for shutting this operation down.”

Armstrong, Ware and Dellagatta were transported to Tygart Valley Regional Jail.