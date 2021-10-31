Sentencing hearing held for heroin dealer

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVNS) — A man convicted of dealing heroin in Fayette County, West Virginia is headed to prison. Bernard G. Echols, 55, of Chicago, Illinois was sentenced on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Echols was convicted during a one-day trial on July 7, 2020. He was arrested in June 2019 after a Fayette County Deputy pulled over a car he was in on Jones Avenue in Oak Hill. A search turned up between 10 and 100 grams of heroin, cash and scales.

Echols will serve 30 years in prison. The sentence was doubled because he was previously convicted on felony drug charges.