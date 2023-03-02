ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Randolph County’s February 2023 Grand Jury returned 34 indictments Monday.

Sex Crimes

Donald Hedrick

Donald Hedrick, 40, of Elkins, was indicted on three counts of soliciting a minor via computer, which is a felony. Back in December 2021, he was arrested after the Elkins Police Department received a complaint that a man was sending “lewd and obscene” messages to a 13-year-old via Facebook Messenger.

Doily Johnson

Doily Johnson, 37, was indicted on four counts each of sexual assault in the third degree and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust to a child; both are felonies.

Garrett Zirkle

Garrett Zirkle, 20, was indicted on one count each of soliciting a minor via computer and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activity and attempted sexual assault in the third degree, both of which are felonies. At the time of the arrest, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said that it received a 911 call from someone who was at Walmart, saying a 15-year-old had received an Instagram message from a man who was offering oral sex. Zirkle allegedly approached the victim and asked if they attended high school, before getting the teenager to add him on Instagram.

William Welch

William Welch, 53, was indicted on one count each of sexual assault in the first degree, incest, and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian; all are felonies.

Brandon Simmons

By special prosecuting attorney, Brandon Simmons, 37, of Elkins, was indicted on four counts each of incest and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian, both of which are felonies. He is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager multiple times during the summer of 2021, as well as sending sexually explicit photos to the victim. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, the victim provided investigators text messages from Simmons in which he makes admissions of guilt such as “I promise to never do anything like that ever, ever again” and “I thought it was kina mutual.”

Violent Crimes

Two of the three men who were arrested in July after allegedly posting a video on social media of themselves assaulting a homeless man in Randolph County were indicted. Austin Lanham, 22, of Huttonsville, and Kaiden Pinkerton, 19, of Mill Creek, were both indicted on one count each of malicious assault and conspiracy, both felonies. At the time of the arrests, investigators said that Austin Lanham recorded the incident and posted the video to his Snapchat and Facebook accounts. In the video, you can hear the victim yell “I didn’t do anything to you,” while attempting to flee.

Austin Lanham Kaiden Pinkerton

Wilson Armstrong

Wilson Armstrong, 41, was indicted on one count of domestic battery, third or subsequent offense, and one count of strangulation, both of which are felonies.

Thurmon Chewning, 44, of Elkins, was indicted on one count each of burglary, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, use or presentation of a firearm during commission of a felony, which are all felonies, as well as one count each of domestic assault and driving under the influence, which are misdemeanors.

Inmates Facing Charges for Alleged Smuggling

Robert Conley

Robert Conley, 30, an inmate at the McDowell Correctional Facility was indicted on one count each of transportation of controlled substances onto the grounds of a correctional facility, attempted delivery of contraband to an inmate and conspiracy, all felonies.

Brandy Reseter

Brandy Reseter, 41, a Tygart Valley Regional Jail inmate, was indicted on one count each of transportation of controlled substances onto the grounds of a correctional facility, attempted delivery of contraband to an inmate and conspiracy, all felonies.

Gerald Toothman Jr.

Gerald Toothman Jr., 33, an inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Center, was indicted on one count each of attempted possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, offense committed by an inmate, and conspiracy, all felonies.

Steven Rogers Jr.

Steven Rogers Jr., 29, an inmate at the Huttonsville Correctional Center, was indicted on one count each of attempted possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, offense committed by an inmate, and conspiracy, all felonies.

Tina Riggs, 49, of Martinsburg, was indicted on one count each of transportation of controlled substances onto the grounds of a correctional facility, attempted delivery of contraband to an inmate and conspiracy, all felonies.

Eva Springfield, 63, of Mill Creek, was indicted on two counts each of transportation of controlled substances onto the grounds of a correctional facility, delivery of contraband to an inmate and conspiracy, all felonies.

Michael Hoosier

Michael Hoosier, 30, an inmate at the Huttonsville Correctional Center, was indicted on two counts each of possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, offense committed by an inmate and conspiracy, all felonies.

