ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A total of 35 people were indicted by the Randolph County Grand Jury in July, including those accused of sexual abuse, attempted murder and kidnapping.

Steven Anderson

Steven Anderson, 61, of Huttonsville, was indicted on multiple counts, including 17 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian, two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual abuse, and five counts of child abuse resulting in bodily injury. Anderson was arrested in June 2022 after a woman said that she and other women, including his relatives, were abused over a 10-year period, according to a criminal complaint.

Jack Neubauer, 42, of Elkins, was indicted on 29 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian, 26 counts of third degree sexual assault, and 25 counts of incest.

Bobby Burnley and Jessica White were each indicted on charges related to an alleged kidnapping that happened in January. Burnley, 34, was indicted for numerous crimes, including burglary, grand larceny and kidnapping as well as three counts of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death. White, 42, of Elkins, was indicted on one count of kidnapping, and three counts of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death, as well as other crimes. The pair was arrested after law enforcement learned that several missing juveniles disclosed “child neglect behavior” during a burglary investigation.

Jessica White Bobby Burnley

Nathaniel Kirkpatrick, 21, of Valley Bend, was indicted on three counts of first degree sexual assault and three counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.

Christopher Markley

Christopher Markley, 29, of Beverly, was indicted on one count of first degree sexual assault, three counts of first degree sexual abuse, two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian, one count of incest, one count of strangulation, and one count of child abuse resulting in bodily injury. Markley was arrested in November 2022 after he admitted to sexually abusing a child during an interview with deputies.

Joshua Walther

Joshua Walther, 35, was indicted for multiple crimes, including wanton endangerment involving a firearm, attempted murder, and burglary. Walther was arrested in April after allegedly shooting a man who offered him a ride. He received additional charges in November after DNA evidence tied him to the scene of several break-ins in the Valley Bend area that had happened in April.

Joseph Strawder, 29, of Elkins, was indicted for multiple crimes involving child pornography, including two counts of soliciting a minor via computer, one count of attempted employment of a minor to produce obscene matter or assist in doing sexually explicit conduct, one count of attempted use of a minor in filming sexually explicit conduct, and multiple counts of distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter.

Dominic Currence

Dominic Currence, 20, of Huttonsville, was indicted on four counts of third degree sexual assault. Currence was arrested in December 2022 after a juvenile’s mother reported that he had sexually assaulted her daughter, according to a criminal complaint; Currence admitted to the crime during an interview with deputies.

A full list of indictments is available to view here.