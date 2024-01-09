WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — Jury selection begins Wednesday in the case of Andrew J. Menendez, a former Doddridge County Sheriff’s deputy and West Virginia State Police trooper charged with soliciting a minor via computer, sexual abuse by a person of trust and sexual abuse in the third degree.

According to an indictment, in October of 2020, Menendez used a computer to “attempt to solicit, entice, seduce or lure” a person he believed to be a minor. The alleged victim was 16 years old at the time.

The indictment also claims he committed the offenses of sexual abuse by a person of trust and third-degree sexual abuse.

Because the defendant is a former Doddridge County Sheriff’s Deputy, a special prosecutor from Ritchie County, Sam Rogers, was appointed to handle the state’s case. The case will be tried in Doddridge County Circuit Court.

Sources confirmed Menendez was a state trooper prior to his employment as a sheriff’s deputy.