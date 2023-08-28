WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A hospital employee in Weston sustained several head fractures after allegedly being assaulted by a patient.

James Moore

On Aug. 13, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department were alerted to an assault which took place at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital in Weston, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim of the incident was an employee of the hospital, and he told law enforcement that James Moore, 29, of Martinsburg, who is a patient of the facility, “had assaulted him,” deputies said.

The incident occurred when the victim “was conducting a hall check,” and Moore “came up behind him and hit him in the head multiple times,” according to the complaint.

Another employee at the facility came to help the victim, who “went to the hospital for treatment” of “several fractures to his head and had to have surgery,” deputies said.

Moore has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.