PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced on Wednesday that it has seized several guns and 100 grams of drugs in the investigation of Matthew Frame, the suspect in a shooting who is facing additional charges after a police chase.

Matthew Frame

Law enforcement announced that they were looking for Frame on Monday after a shooting that happened while the victim’s vehicle was stopped at a red light in Belington. After a “lengthy chase” with multiple law enforcement agencies, Frame was arrested on Tuesday. He was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, wanton endangerment and destruction of property in connection to the chase, in which deputies say he exceeded speeds of 90 miles per hour and crashed into a Randolph County Sheriff’s Department cruiser and a car wash.

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post that since Frame’s arrest, the investigation, which is led by Dep. Scott Gillis and Dep. Gunnar Kennedy, has led to deputies seizing 98.89 grams of meth, 1.12 grams of marijuana, $3,400 in cash and two handguns, one of which is believed to have been used in Monday’s shooting.

(Courtesy: Barbour County Sheriff’s Department)

As of Wednesday morning, Frame has not received any charges related to drugs, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections. His charges are currently:

Attempted Homicide (Murder)

Fleeing with Reckless Indifference

Wanton Endangerment

Destruction of Property

He is currently being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $250,000 surety/cash bail.