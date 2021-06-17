Shinnston couple charged in Enterprise after deputies find drugs and paraphernalia with child present in vehicle

ENTERPRISE, W.Va. — A Shinnston couple has been charged in Enterprise after Harrison County deputies found drugs and paraphernalia in a vehicle with a child present.

Aaron Mayfield

On June 16, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at a Circle K gas station on Hood Avenue in Enterprise, according to a criminal complaint.

An hour and a half prior to deputies’ arrival, a store employee saw a vehicle pull up, and the passengers, identified as Crystal Mayfield, 24, and Aaron Mayfield, 32, both of Shinnston, “had parked at the gas pumps,” and “were asleep inside” the vehicle, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they saw a yellow GMC Sonoma with Aaron Mayfield and Crystal Mayfield asleep inside. They also found a girl in the back passenger seat, according to the complaint.

While speaking with Aaron Mayfield, deputies observed “his speech to be slow and slurred,” and that his “movements were uncoordinated and erratic and his pupils were pinpoint size,” deputies said.

Crystal Mayfield

After that, Crystal Mayfield told deputies “that there was heroin present inside the vehicle,” and deputies detained the pair to perform a search of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

During the search, deputies found a brown powder substance of presumed heroin, crystal-like substances of presumed methamphetamine, a green leafy substance of presumed marijuana and “numerous items of drug paraphernalia related to opiate and marijuana use,” which were “in close proximity to the juvenile,” deputies said.

Aaron Mayfield and Crystal Mayfield have each been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.