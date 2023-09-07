Angela Chapman

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Shinnston couple that pleaded guilty to federal methamphetamine charges have received their sentences after a search warrant and a U.S. Postal Inspector led to law enforcement uncovering nearly three pounds of meth.

On Wednesday, Angela Chapman, 35, received a sentence of six years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release.

Larry Gregory

Her boyfriend and co-defendant, Larry Gregory was sentenced to 235 months, or 19 years and seven months, in federal prison on the same charge, the DOJ said.

The two were indicted in November 2020 after law enforcement executed a search warrant at their home and recovered nearly two pounds of meth, two firearms and $17,205. Later, after a U.S. Postal Inspector found a suspicious package mailed to Chapman from Los Angeles, California, a controlled delivery was conducted. Once the package was taken inside, the residence was searched and officers found an additional pound of methamphetamine and $1,300 inside the package.

The two faced a minimum of five and a maximum of 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count each of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Shinnston Police Department investigated.