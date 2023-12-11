SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A teenager was hospitalized after a Shinnston man allegedly bought psychedelic mushrooms for two teens so he could “watch over them as they experienced the drug for the first time.”

James Becker

On Dec. 9, officers with the Shinnston Police Department responded to an overdose call taking place at a residence on Pike Street in Shinnston, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they spoke with James Becker, 48, of Shinnston who stated that a 17-year-old “was under the influence from psychedelic mushrooms,” officers said.

While speaking with officers, Becker stated that he “bought the mushrooms for [two 17-year-old juveniles] so that he could watch over them as they experienced the drug for the first time,” according to the complaint.

Officers noted that both child victims were “impaired,” and EMS responded to treat the victims, one of whom was transported to UHC for treatment, officers said.

Becker has been charged with two counts of child neglect. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.