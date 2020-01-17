2 men facing drug charges following Marion County traffic stop

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Two men are facing drug charges in Marion County following a traffic stop that resulted in police finding pills and counterfeit narcotics.

On Wednesday, January 15, officers with the Fairmont Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle when its license plate failed to show a return, according to a criminal complaint.

Charles Edwards

The complaint stated that police were able to identify all four occupants of the vehicle, including the backseat passengers, Charles Edwards, 34, of Shinnston, and Justin Thompson, 35 of Fairmont.

The complaint stated that a K9 open air sniff was performed, which resulted of the indication of the presence of controlled substances.

Police said that during a search of the vehicle, they located a backpack behind the seat where Edwards was previously sitting. Inside the backpack, was a pill bottle marked “Lorazepam,” which contained a mix of two types of pills, according to police. Officers said they positively identified one of the pill types as Lorazepam and the other pill type as ibuprofen. Police said 102 of the 109 pills in the bottle were Lorazepam. Officers said Edwards claimed the bag and the pills as his.

Edwards was then placed under arrest and a search of his person resulted in officers finding a pink piece of cardboard marked with a list of names that was labeled “debt collections,” according to the complaint. Police said the piece of cardboard had different amounts of listings for each name with “ice,” “sub,” “money amounts” and “Subutex” labeled next to names. Ice is a common name used for methamphetamine, according to police.

Officers said this list is consistent with the distribution of controlled substances. Police also said that Lorazepam is a schedule IV controlled substance.

Justin Thompson

During the initial vehicle search, police also located three packages of a substance that was located in the floorboard where Thompson was previously sitting, according to the complaint. Officers said one of the three packages was a large plastic baggie that contained a large amount of a brown powdery substance. Additionally, police stated the two smaller packages were marked with blue devil heads.

Police stated the substances were later field tested and showed negative results for heroin and/or fentanyl. The complaint stated that the passengers in the vehicle claimed the substance in the packages was sugar, however it was packaged as if it were a controlled substance, specifically heroin or fentanyl.

Edwards has been charged with possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $100,012.

Thompson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver counterfeit controlled substances, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $500. Thompson was arrested in October 2018 after police said he used counterfeit bills at multiple businesses in Marion County.