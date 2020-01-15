Shinnston man charged after police find explicit videos of underage female on his phone after drug arrest

Trenton Duckworth

SHINNSTON, W.Va. — A Shinnston man is in custody after police find sexually-explicit material involving a minor on his phone after he was arrested on a drug charge in September of last year.

In a criminal complaint, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department said that on Sept. 10, 2019, Trenton Duckworth, 20 (then 19), of Shinnston, was found passed out in a parking lot with methamphetamine in his possession.

When officers spoke with Duckworth, he received a text “requesting delivery of the crystal meth,” officers said, and they took his phone into evidence while waiting for a digital search warrant — which was served Sept. 17.

Officers reviewed the digital information on the phone on Oct. 25, and located “multiple videos of sexually explicit videos” which depicted Duckworth and an unidentified minor, according to the complaint.

Further examination of the phone’s contents found a picture of the female’s driver’s license, indicating her age as 16 or younger at the time the recordings were made, officer said.

Obtaining a second warrant based on the information found on Duckworth’s phone, on Nov. 4, officers were able to confirmed that Duckworth, while an adult, was in possession of 28 videos of a minor engaging in “various sexual acts,” according to the complaint.

Duckworth is charged with possession of material depicting minors engaged in sexual acts. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.