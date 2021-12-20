SHINNSTON, W.Va. — A Shinnston man has been charged after deputies found child pornography on devices he owned while executing a search warrant at his residence.

On Sept. 2, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on an address in Shinnston, according to a criminal complaint.

During the search of the residence where Michael Hines, 40, of Shinnston, resided, deputies seized multiple items for the West Virginia State Police’s Digital Forensics Unit to analyze, deputies said.

Upon reviewing the materials collected in Hine’s possession, deputies found “more than one but fewer than 50 images which include material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct” on devices, according to the complaint.

Hines has been charged with distributing and exhibiting material depicting minors. He is currently out on bond.