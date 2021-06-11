Shinnston man charged with sexually abusing 4-year-old

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Robert Powell

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is facing child sex charges after Shinnston Police said he abused a four-year-old child.

Robert Powell

The abuse happened between February and May of 2021, according to court documents.

Robert Powell, 57 of Shinnston, admitted to investigators that he inappropriately touched the child on several occasions, officers said.

Powell told police that he “was sorry for what he did and understood that what he did was wrong.”

He is charged with two counts of first degree sexual abuse.

Powell is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $40,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories