SHINNSTON, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is facing child sex charges for the second time in a year.

Robert Powell

In May, West Virginia State Police received a complaint that Robert Powell, 58 of Shinnston, had inappropriately touched a six-year-old girl.

During an interview with the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center, the child told workers that Powell had touched both her and another young child at his home over an 18-month time period.

Powell threatened the children that he would do worse to them if they did not let him continue his “sexual misconduct,” according to court documents.

State Police have charged Powell with two counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree sexual assault and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

In June 2021, Powell was also charged with two counts of sexual abuse, after he admitted to Shinnston Police that he had inappropriately touched a four-year-old child.

Powell is being held in the North Central Regional Jail without bond.