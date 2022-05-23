CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Barbour County Grand Jury met for its May 2022 term and indicted 14 people, including those charged with murder, sexual assault and child neglect creating risk for injury.

Stoane Binegar

19-year-old Stoane Binegar of Shinnston was indicted for one county of murder and one of first-degree robbery. Binegar was arrested after an investigation of a shooting that took place in January at the Pleasant Creek Wildlife Management Area shooting range. He confessed to the killing of David Heater in February.

50-year-old Brian Brookover of Philippi has been indicted for first-degree sexual assault and two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian

Donald Watson, 51 of Junior, has been indicted for fleeing with reckless indifference and DUI with license revoked, second offense.

Willard Starkey, 61 of Flemington has been indicted for:

Grand larceny

Two counts of entry of a building

Entry of a vehicle

Three counts of Destruction of property

Petit larceny

Attempt to commit a burglary

30-year-old Michael Lynch of Philippi was indicted for grand larceny.

Billy Bennett, 44 of Belington, was indicted for DUI with a revoked license, third offense.

Russell Farris, 38 of Flemington, was indicted for:

Child neglect creating risk of injury

Two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm

Twi counts of domestic assault

35-year-old James Cutright, of Philippi, was indicted for DUI of alcohol, a third offense, and DUI with a revoked license, third offense.

Bobbie Vannoy, 47 of Philippi, was indicted for failure to register or provide notice of change of sex offender registry information.

Andreas Antonelli, 24 of Belington, was indicted for financial exploitation of an elderly person and conspiracy

Michelle Henning

23-year-old Destiny Stemple, of Philippi, was indicted for financial exploitation of an elderly person and conspiracy

Michelle Henning was charged with being under the influence of meth during a crash that injured two children, five and three years old, back in February. She has been indicted for:

Child neglect created risk of injury

Child neglect resulting in serious injury

DUI

DUI causing serious bodily harm

Sabrina Woods, 54 of Clarksburg, was indicted for eight counts of medical fraud and one county of fraudulent schemes.